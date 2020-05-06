J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.80 ($3.11).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBRY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 189.35 ($2.49). 9,649,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 236.70 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.06.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

