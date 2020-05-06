Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
JAGX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.
