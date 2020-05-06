Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

JAGX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

