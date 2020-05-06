Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 11,514 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. 6,745,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144,116. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

