Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 9,148 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.08% of FMC worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $72,789,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,119. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

