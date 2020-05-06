Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 19,464 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 5,221,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919,745. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

