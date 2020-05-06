Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 8,890 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 773.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after buying an additional 2,516,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NVS stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

