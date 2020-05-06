JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:JPE)

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JPE traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 725 ($9.54). 1,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.44 million and a P/E ratio of -483.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 675.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 803.91.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

