JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84 ($1.10). 100,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The firm has a market cap of $69.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.51.
JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 Company Profile
