JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84 ($1.10). 100,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The firm has a market cap of $69.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.51.

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

