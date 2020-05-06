JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $85.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. 1,533,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,156. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 373.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 192,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.