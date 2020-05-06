KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Down 7.2%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 16,874,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 2,218,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.76.

Get KemPharm alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that KemPharm Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KemPharm stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of KemPharm worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.