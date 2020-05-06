Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 435.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,735 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Shares of KMB traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,145. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

