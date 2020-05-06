Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $137.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

