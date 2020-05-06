Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.60. Kimco Realty shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 5,524,463 shares trading hands.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 581,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,284,000 after buying an additional 383,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

