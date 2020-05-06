Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Gap Up to $41.88

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.90, but opened at $41.88. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 2,347,215 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,185 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,248,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 357,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,484,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 299,786 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

