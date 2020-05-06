Klimatas (KTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $28,940.57

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market cap of $28,940.57 and approximately $3,667.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

