Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 5.09%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. 26,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KN. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.