Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Trimmed by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Shares of LRCX traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,221. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.