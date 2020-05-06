Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.2 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 450,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,519. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.83.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,442.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,048 shares of company stock worth $257,359 and have sold 16,936 shares worth $1,728,908. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

