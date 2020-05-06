Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after acquiring an additional 230,568 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,908 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after acquiring an additional 142,492 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.01. 1,171,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

