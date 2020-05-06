Lithia Motors Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,572. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.35.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.