LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.63–1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.29 million.LivePerson also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.37 EPS.

LPSN traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 891,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,942. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.07.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

