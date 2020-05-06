Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Down 6.3%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.84, 1,022,267 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 256% from the average session volume of 287,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 105.75%. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.