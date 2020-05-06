Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $441.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $441.36.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $10.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.30. 1,270,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.49 and its 200 day moving average is $387.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

