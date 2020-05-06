Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $11.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.58. 1,087,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,251. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

