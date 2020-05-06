Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) Plans GBX 4 Dividend

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) declared a dividend on Monday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LOK traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 572 ($7.52). The company had a trading volume of 25,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993. Lok’n Store Group has a 52-week low of GBX 335 ($4.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 740 ($9.73). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.27 million and a P/E ratio of 30.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 505.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 623.04.

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX 5.74 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Neil Newman sold 36,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.62), for a total value of £213,199.38 ($280,451.70).

About Lok’n Store Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

