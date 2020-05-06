Loop Capital Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,923,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,156,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

