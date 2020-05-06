Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,120. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loop Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

