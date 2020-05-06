Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,741. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.