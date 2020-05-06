Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,291,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. 5,236,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $109.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

