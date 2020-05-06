Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Receives $23.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

LMNX stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 1,352,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.44 and a beta of 0.73. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Luminex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Luminex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 5.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Luminex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

