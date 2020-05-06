Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 119,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,454. The company has a market capitalization of $516.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.02. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

