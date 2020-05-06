Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 394,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,695,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. 1,432,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,633. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40.

