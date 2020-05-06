Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,770 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. 22,583,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,467,012. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

