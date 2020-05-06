Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 110,602 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,238,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 1,947,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

