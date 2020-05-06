LUXCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,223.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $727,357.12 and approximately $6,223.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,898,627 coins and its circulating supply is 8,891,394 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

