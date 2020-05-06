Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.028 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 106.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.5%.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 877,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,164. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

