Main Street Research LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after purchasing an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

