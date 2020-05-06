Main Street Research LLC Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 145,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for 2.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $20,911,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,365,000 after buying an additional 301,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $298,802,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,049,000 after buying an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,332. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

