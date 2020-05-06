Main Street Research LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Main Street Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,706,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

