Main Street Research LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5,685.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,195 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up 2.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,145. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

