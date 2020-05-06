Main Street Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 6,223,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,759. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.