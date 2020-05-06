Main Street Research LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3,319.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 1.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 660,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 42.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. 8,203,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,653,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $270.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

