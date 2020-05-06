Main Street Research LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 143,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,790,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

