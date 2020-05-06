Main Street Research LLC Has $12.68 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2,447.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107,243 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,763,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

