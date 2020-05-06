Main Street Research LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock worth $76,622,852. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $782.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,084,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,278,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average is $521.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

