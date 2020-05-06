Main Street Research LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 298,399 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. 20,021,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,122,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

