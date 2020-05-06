Main Street Research LLC Has $594,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. 17,037,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

