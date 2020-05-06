Main Street Research LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $335.15. 1,215,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,302. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.67. The stock has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.