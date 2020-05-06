Main Street Research LLC Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,903,000 after buying an additional 193,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,578,000 after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,881. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 190.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average is $174.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

