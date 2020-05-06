Main Street Research LLC Makes New $12.81 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 242,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,000. General Mills makes up about 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after acquiring an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. 2,784,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

